Pochettino praised the Chelsea player and called him one of the best in the world

Pochettino praised the Chelsea player and called him one of the best in the world

Football news Yesterday, 07:30
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Football news Yesterday, 07:30

Mauricio Pochettino, the head coach of Chelsea, admires the performance of his team's defender Reece James.

According to the Argentine coach, the England international is important to the team and one of the best full-backs in the world.

“While it is my desire to give James the opportunity to play the full 90 minutes, it is important to be careful and gradually get the player back into shape. I am confident that James will cope with the demands placed on him,” said the specialist.

It is reasonable to mention that Reece James is a Chelsea graduate and has taken part in only four matches this season, as he missed most of the time due to injury. The young football player has not yet been noted for any effective actions.

It is noteworthy that the player’s contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2028. According to the Transfermarkt portal, the footballer's value is currently about 55 million euros.

