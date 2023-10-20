RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Played one match for the team. Bournemouth leader out for almost six months

Played one match for the team. Bournemouth leader out for almost six months

Football news Today, 01:30
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Played one match for the team. Bournemouth leader out for almost six months Photo: Team USA Twitter

USA captain and Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams will not help his team in the coming months.

According to The Athletic, the experienced football player underwent surgery due to problems with his thigh muscles. The player's recovery will take approximately five months, so he will be absent from the team until mid-February.

Interestingly, this is not the first surgery on the thigh muscles for Adams. He underwent a similar procedure in March, when he was still playing for Leeds United.

After six months of recovery, he moved to Bournemouth and made his first return on 27 September against Stoke City in the League Cup. By the way, after this meeting he no longer appeared on the field.

Adams' transfer to Bournemouth cost the club approximately $28 million before add-ons. The star football player signed a five-year contract.

Adams made 26 appearances for Leeds in the 2022/2023 season.

Related teams and leagues
Bournemouth Premier League England
Popular news
Vegas and Boston continued their winning streaks. Results of NHL matches on October 20 Hockey news Today, 02:12 Vegas and Boston continued their winning streaks. Results of NHL matches on October 20
Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star Football news Today, 00:19 Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star
Florida - Toronto, Winnipeg - Vegas, Minnesota - Los Angeles, and others. An NHL game day preview Hockey news Yesterday, 17:30 Florida - Toronto, Winnipeg - Vegas, Minnesota - Los Angeles, and others. An NHL game day preview
FIFA may disburse approximately eight million to Al-Hilal for Neymar's injury Football news Yesterday, 16:38 FIFA may disburse approximately eight million to Al-Hilal for Neymar's injury
Napoli's striker is disinclined to renew his contract with the club Football news Yesterday, 15:48 Napoli's striker is disinclined to renew his contract with the club
Chelsea has extended the contract of their full-back Football news Yesterday, 14:52 Chelsea has extended the contract of their full-back
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Hockey news Today, 02:12 Vegas and Boston continued their winning streaks. Results of NHL matches on October 20 Football news Today, 01:30 Played one match for the team. Bournemouth leader out for almost six months Football news Today, 01:00 Mourinho told how he worked as a school teacher Football news Today, 00:19 Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star Football news Today, 00:18 Friends, gambling addicts. Fagioli stated that Tonali made him place bets Football news Today, 00:08 Will he play alongside Messi once again? Inter Miami is interested in Sergi Roberto Football news Yesterday, 23:41 A gay footballer plays for Inter. Insider Corona made a new loud statement Football news Yesterday, 23:34 The Premier League wants to introduce a salary cap Football news Yesterday, 23:30 It became known whether Messi will play in the last match of the season Tennis news Yesterday, 22:41 Nadal has revealed when he plans to make comeback to the tennis. Rafa underwent surgery on his leg
Sport Predictions
Football Today Adelaide vs Central Coast prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Al-Taawun vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Parma vs Como prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Derry City vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Rotherham vs Ipswich Town prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Espanyol vs Leganes prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Osasuna vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Le Havre vs Lens prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023