Played one match for the team. Bournemouth leader out for almost six months

USA captain and Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams will not help his team in the coming months.

According to The Athletic, the experienced football player underwent surgery due to problems with his thigh muscles. The player's recovery will take approximately five months, so he will be absent from the team until mid-February.

Interestingly, this is not the first surgery on the thigh muscles for Adams. He underwent a similar procedure in March, when he was still playing for Leeds United.

After six months of recovery, he moved to Bournemouth and made his first return on 27 September against Stoke City in the League Cup. By the way, after this meeting he no longer appeared on the field.

Adams' transfer to Bournemouth cost the club approximately $28 million before add-ons. The star football player signed a five-year contract.

Adams made 26 appearances for Leeds in the 2022/2023 season.