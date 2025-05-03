Pirates Sink Chiefs Again as Riveiro Equals Derby Record
Orlando Pirates sealed a crucial 2-1 win over arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, with Jose Riveiro writing his name into the club’s history books.
The Soweto Derby victory at FNB Stadium not only completed a league double over Chiefs this season, but also saw Riveiro equal the PSL-era record for most derby wins by a coach (5)—cementing his legendary status at the Buccaneers.
Early Blow, Strong Comeback
The match started with fireworks as Glody Lilepo struck for Chiefs in the 2nd minute. Despite the early shock, Pirates stayed calm and pushed forward.
When Evidence Makgopa completed a brilliant counterattack in the 23rd minute to square the score and change the momentum, their patience paid off.
Mofokeng Delivers Again
In the second half, Pirates took control. Rising star Relebohile Mofokeng pounced on a loose ball in the 68th minute to fire home the winner, giving Pirates a deserved lead and sealing the bragging rights in Johannesburg.
Chiefs Collapse Continues
For Kaizer Chiefs, the defeat was their fifth consecutive derby loss, a worrying streak as they battle to secure a top-eight finish. Defender Bradley Cross was sent off late after receiving a second yellow, compounding their woes.
Riveiro’s Growing Legacy
While the league title is out of reach, Riveiro's tactical brilliance and derby dominance have won over Pirates fans. Five derby wins in two seasons underline his impact—and place him among the elite coaches in club history.
Next Stop: Nedbank Cup Final Showdown
Both teams now turn attention to the Nedbank Cup final next Saturday in Durban. Pirates enter with high confidence, while Chiefs must recover quickly to avoid ending the season empty-handed.