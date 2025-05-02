“It's a special place.” Riveiro shares thoughts ahead of his final Soweto derby at FNB Stadium

Tomorrow, for the last time this season, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will clash in the league. For the Pirates' head coach, José Riveiro, this match carries extra sentimental value.

Details: It's no secret that this will be Riveiro's final match in charge of Orlando Pirates, and he emphasized that the FNB Stadium, the venue for the game, holds special meaning for him.

Quote: “Personally, this league has changed my life. I am impressed by the league, not just my players. It's a pleasure to have such talented footballers. I always tell them that they make me happy when I get to manage such talent.

We're striving for victory. It's important for us and for our fans. We need to get back to our previous level. We understand the full responsibility [in the Soweto derby], we are a team of winners. This is my last derby at FNB. This place is special not only for me, but also for the players,” Riveiro told the club's press service.