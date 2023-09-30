Pioli beat Sarri: Milan is stronger than Lazio

As part of the seventh round of the Italian Serie A, Milan and Lazio met at San Siro. The teams approached this match in the same playing conditions. Both clubs had three-match unbeaten streaks.

The teams started carefully and did not rush into dangerous moments. Lazio made a memorable first half with several strikes from Felipe Anderson and Valentin Castellanos. And Milan missed the most obvious scoring chance at the end of the half. Olivier Giroud shot from outside the penalty area, but Ivan Provedel coped with his shot with great difficulty. Reynders set out to finish, but his shot treacherously hit the post.

Milan started the second half more actively. In the 60th minute, Pioli's men opened the scoring. It was Christian Pulisic who scored his third goal for his new team. And towards the end of the match, Rafael Leao passed the ball to Okafor, who could not miss on the empty goal - 2:0.

Milan - Lazio - 2:0.

Goals: 1:0 - Pulisic 60, 2:0 – Okafor 88.

After this victory, Milan topped the table, while Lazio dropped to 14th place.