RU RU NG NG
Main News Pioli beat Sarri: Milan is stronger than Lazio

Pioli beat Sarri: Milan is stronger than Lazio

Football news Today, 14:01
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Pioli beat Sarri: Milan is stronger than Lazio Photo: twitter.com/SerieA/ Author unknown

As part of the seventh round of the Italian Serie A, Milan and Lazio met at San Siro. The teams approached this match in the same playing conditions. Both clubs had three-match unbeaten streaks.

The teams started carefully and did not rush into dangerous moments. Lazio made a memorable first half with several strikes from Felipe Anderson and Valentin Castellanos. And Milan missed the most obvious scoring chance at the end of the half. Olivier Giroud shot from outside the penalty area, but Ivan Provedel coped with his shot with great difficulty. Reynders set out to finish, but his shot treacherously hit the post.

Milan started the second half more actively. In the 60th minute, Pioli's men opened the scoring. It was Christian Pulisic who scored his third goal for his new team. And towards the end of the match, Rafael Leao passed the ball to Okafor, who could not miss on the empty goal - 2:0.

Milan - Lazio - 2:0.

Goals: 1:0 - Pulisic 60, 2:0 – Okafor 88.

After this victory, Milan topped the table, while Lazio dropped to 14th place.

Related teams and leagues
AC Milan Lazio Serie A Italy
Popular news
Without Messi, Mbappé struggles to carry the load. PSG surprisingly failed to defeat the underdog Football news Today, 13:49 Without Messi, Mbappé struggles to carry the load. PSG surprisingly failed to defeat the underdog
Premier League Resaults. Wolves devoured Guardiola, Arsenal dismantled Bournemouth Football news Today, 12:01 Premier League Results. Wolves devoured Guardiola, Arsenal dismantled Bournemouth
Harry Kane's hat-trick in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich was not credited. What transpired? Football news Today, 09:14 Harry Kane's hat-trick in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich was not credited. What transpired?
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 16:59 HIGHLIGHTS. Ramos' own goal. Barcelona narrowly beat Sevilla to take the lead in La Liga
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 16:03 With finesse and an assist from Neymar. Al-Hilal convincingly triumphed over Al-Shabab in the Saudi
Al-Hilal FC. Kalidou Koulibaly Football news Yesterday, 15:48 VIDEO. A precise corner delivery. Neymar notched an assist to Koulibaly in the match for Al-Hilal.
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:22 Manchester United to extend contract with young talent Football news Today, 14:39 Tottenham snatched victory from Liverpool in the end Football news Today, 14:29 HIGHLIGHTS. A natural draw in the Bundesliga. Bayern and Leipzig shared points Football news Today, 14:29 Real Madrid defeats Girona and returns to the top of La Liga Football news Today, 14:01 Pioli beat Sarri: Milan is stronger than Lazio Football news Today, 13:49 Without Messi, Mbappé struggles to carry the load. PSG surprisingly failed to defeat the underdog Football news Today, 13:43 Man City became the last team from the top 5 leagues to lose points this season Football news Today, 13:25 Roy Hodgson becomes the first manager to go unbeaten in five consecutive matches at Old Trafford Football news Today, 12:53 Man Utd and Man City lost their matches in the EPL simultaneously for the first time in 10 years Football news Today, 12:40 Gattuso hits Marseille players in training
Sport Predictions
Football 01 oct 2023 Bologna vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football 01 oct 2023 Blackburn vs Leicester prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football 01 oct 2023 Almeria vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football 01 oct 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football 01 oct 2023 TS Galaxy vs Richards Bay prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football 01 oct 2023 Atalanta vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football 01 oct 2023 Atlético vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football 01 oct 2023 Betis vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023