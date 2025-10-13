ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Phala: Chiefs need their only Mbule

Phala: Chiefs need their only Mbule

Thuso Phala says Sipho Mbule was a big miss for Kaizer Chiefs
Football news Today, 00:45
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Phala: Chiefs need their only Mbule Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Thuso Phala, a former Kaizer Chiefs winger, has explained why Amakhosi needs a player like Sipho Mbule.

Phala, who also played for Mamelodi Sundowns, says Amakhosi are missing that player who brings confidence, flair, and that touch of arrogance that lifts everyone around him.

According to Phala, the club, despite signing 11 new players, missed out on one key player: Sipho Mbule, who instead signed for Orlando Pirates.

Also read: Former Chiefs defender at Chippa

“At Chiefs, that’s what we needed,” Phala said on YouTube. “He was going to be bigger there, because Pirates can win games without him. At Chiefs, he was going to start every game, we just needed him.

“He’s got that aura,” Phala continued. “When he’s on the field, you feel like something could happen. He’s got arrogance, confidence, and he brings the best out of others,” the former Kaizer Chiefs number seven added.

Meanwhile, Mbule's next game is for Bafana Bafana against Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday at 18:-00.

Related teams and leagues
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Stellenbosch star called to Bafana Football news Today, 02:03 Stellenbosch star called to Bafana
Legend Chiefs' problem is the management Football news Today, 01:06 Legend Chiefs says the problem is the management
Nasreddine Nabi stats at Chiefs Football news Today, 00:55 Nasreddine Nabi stats at Chiefs
How much money Spurs rejected from Chiefs Football news Today, 00:34 How much money Spurs rejected from Chiefs
Bongani Sam to Chippa United? Football news Today, 00:23 Bongani Sam to Chippa United?
Coach gives insight on Chiefs' two new players Football news Today, 00:10 Coach gives insight on Chiefs' two new players
Related Tournament News
Official announcement: Nabi leaves Kaizer Chiefs Football news 10 oct 2025, 08:45 Official announcement: Nabi leaves Kaizer Chiefs
Sundowns star Mvala to miss Afcon? Football news 09 oct 2025, 16:48 Sundowns star Mvala to miss Afcon?
Vilakazi sends message to Chiefs coaches Football news 09 oct 2025, 16:40 Vilakazi sends message to Chiefs coaches
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores