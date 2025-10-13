Phala: Chiefs need their only Mbule

Thuso Phala says Sipho Mbule was a big miss for Kaizer Chiefs

Thuso Phala, a former Kaizer Chiefs winger, has explained why Amakhosi needs a player like Sipho Mbule.

Phala, who also played for Mamelodi Sundowns, says Amakhosi are missing that player who brings confidence, flair, and that touch of arrogance that lifts everyone around him.

According to Phala, the club, despite signing 11 new players, missed out on one key player: Sipho Mbule, who instead signed for Orlando Pirates.

“At Chiefs, that’s what we needed,” Phala said on YouTube. “He was going to be bigger there, because Pirates can win games without him. At Chiefs, he was going to start every game, we just needed him.

“He’s got that aura,” Phala continued. “When he’s on the field, you feel like something could happen. He’s got arrogance, confidence, and he brings the best out of others,” the former Kaizer Chiefs number seven added.

Meanwhile, Mbule's next game is for Bafana Bafana against Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday at 18:-00.