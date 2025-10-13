ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Bongani Sam to Chippa United?

Bongani Sam to Chippa United?

Bongani Sam starts training with Betway Premiership side Chippa United
Football news Today, 00:23
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Bongani Sam to Chippa United? kcofficial/Instagram

Former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs left-back Bongani Sam has returned to the Eastern Cape.

Sam’s Kaizer Chiefs career didn't last due to a bad injury, and former coach Nasreddine Nabi’s refusal to offer him a chance.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic left-back has now returned to his hometown of Gqeberha. According to iDiski Times, the 28-year-old is trying his luck at the Chilli Boys.

Also read: Mabizela rates Orlando Pirates' Mbokazi

“This publication can confirm that Sam has been spotted in the Chippa training kit and training with the Chilli Boys, with the hope of impressing head coach Eymael,” the outlet reported.

Up next for Chippa is a trip to Marumo Gallants on Sunday, 19 October.

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
Chippa United Chippa United Schedule Chippa United News Chippa United Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Legend Chiefs' problem is the management Football news Today, 01:06 Legend Chiefs says the problem is the management
Nasreddine Nabi stats at Chiefs Football news Today, 00:55 Nasreddine Nabi stats at Chiefs
Phala: Chiefs need their only Mbule Football news Today, 00:45 Phala: Chiefs need their only Mbule
How much money Spurs rejected from Chiefs Football news Today, 00:34 How much money Spurs rejected from Chiefs
Coach gives insight on Chiefs' two new players Football news Today, 00:10 Coach gives insight on Chiefs' two new players
Spurs boss confirms how much Chiefs offered for Velebayi Football news 10 oct 2025, 15:37 Spurs boss confirms how much Chiefs offered for Velebayi
Related Tournament News
Stellenbosch star called to Bafana Football news Today, 02:03 Stellenbosch star called to Bafana
Mabizela comments on Mbokazi comparison Football news 10 oct 2025, 14:49 Mabizela comments on Mbokazi comparisons
Former coach: Mbokazi is not age cheating Football news 10 oct 2025, 10:09 Former coach: Mbokazi is not age cheating
Sundowns star Mvala to miss Afcon? Football news 09 oct 2025, 16:48 Sundowns star Mvala to miss Afcon?
Vilakazi sends message to Chiefs coaches Football news 09 oct 2025, 16:40 Vilakazi sends message to Chiefs coaches
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores