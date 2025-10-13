Bongani Sam to Chippa United?

Bongani Sam starts training with Betway Premiership side Chippa United

Former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs left-back Bongani Sam has returned to the Eastern Cape.

Sam’s Kaizer Chiefs career didn't last due to a bad injury, and former coach Nasreddine Nabi’s refusal to offer him a chance.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic left-back has now returned to his hometown of Gqeberha. According to iDiski Times, the 28-year-old is trying his luck at the Chilli Boys.

“This publication can confirm that Sam has been spotted in the Chippa training kit and training with the Chilli Boys, with the hope of impressing head coach Eymael,” the outlet reported.

Up next for Chippa is a trip to Marumo Gallants on Sunday, 19 October.