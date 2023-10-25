RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Pepe has established a record for the ages in the UEFA Champions League

Pepe has established a record for the ages in the UEFA Champions League

Football news 25 oct 2023, 20:14
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Pepe has established a record for the ages in the UEFA Champions League Pepe has established a record for the ages in the UEFA Champions League

Pepe, the captain of FC Porto, played the full ninety-minute match against Antwerp in the third round of the Champions League, contributing significantly to his team's resounding 4-1 victory. The Dragons' prospects for advancing to the playoffs have substantially improved as a result of this triumph, with Porto now tallying six points. The vice-champion of Portugal occupies the second spot in the group, trailing Barcelona by three points but leading Shakhtar by the same margin.

For Pepe, this match assumed a remarkable distinction. He graced the field at the age of 40 years and 241 days, setting a field player's record in the Champions League, as reported by Opta. The prior record was jointly held by Alessandro Costacurta and David Weir, both having taken to the pitch in the Champions League at the age of 40 years and 211 days.

Pepe made his return to Porto in January 2019, having previously secured the coveted Champions League trophy thrice while donning the colors of Real Madrid.

Related teams and leagues
FC Porto Champions League
Popular news
The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined Tennis news Today, 14:57 The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined
VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL
The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches
The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad
Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Football news Today, 10:33 Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs Boxing News Today, 10:02 Fury vs. Ngannou: when and how to watch the fight
Sport Predictions
Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Boxing 28 oct 2023 Fury vs Ngannou: predictions and betting tips on the boxing match on October 28, 2023