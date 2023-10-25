Pepe has established a record for the ages in the UEFA Champions League

Pepe, the captain of FC Porto, played the full ninety-minute match against Antwerp in the third round of the Champions League, contributing significantly to his team's resounding 4-1 victory. The Dragons' prospects for advancing to the playoffs have substantially improved as a result of this triumph, with Porto now tallying six points. The vice-champion of Portugal occupies the second spot in the group, trailing Barcelona by three points but leading Shakhtar by the same margin.

For Pepe, this match assumed a remarkable distinction. He graced the field at the age of 40 years and 241 days, setting a field player's record in the Champions League, as reported by Opta. The prior record was jointly held by Alessandro Costacurta and David Weir, both having taken to the pitch in the Champions League at the age of 40 years and 211 days.

Pepe made his return to Porto in January 2019, having previously secured the coveted Champions League trophy thrice while donning the colors of Real Madrid.