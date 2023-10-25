UEFA Champions League. Antwerp was the first to score, but lost again

Antwerp and Porto met in the second match of the third round of Group H of the UEFA Champions League.

The Belgian club lost to Shakhtar Donetsk on its home pitch a round ago. And it is pretty curious that Antwerp was the first to score two goals, but conceded three times in return. This time, the history has been repeated.

Speaking about the first half, Alhassan Yusuf opened the score, but Porto answered with four goals in the second half: one goal of Stephen Eustaquio and a hat-trick made by Evanilson.

Earlier, we reported that today in Group H Barcelona defeated Shakhtar (2-1).

Porto retained the second place in the group. The ”Dragons" are three points behind Barcelona and the same distance ahead of Shakhtar. Antwerp has not got a single point yet and is in the last place.

Champions League. Group H. 3rd round

Antwerp - Porto 1-4

Goals: Yusuf 37 - Evanilson 46, Eustaquio 54, Evanilson 69, Evanilson 84.