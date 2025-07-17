Orlando Pirates defender to continue his career at Orbit College

Orbit College continues to strengthen its squad ahead of the upcoming Betway Championship season.

Details: According to FARPost, 23-year-old Orlando Pirates defender Yanga Madiba has joined Orbit College on loan.

Madiba has previously played for Orbit on a similar loan deal during the 2023–2024 period.

Last month, the 'Mswenko Boys' secured promotion to the elite league via the PSL playoffs. Orbit outperformed Cape Town City and NFD side Casric Stars, earning their place in the Premier League. Now, the club's management is determined to fully reinforce the squad to meet their ambitious goals.

According to the source, Madiba has already arrived in North West to join Orbit College, with the loan agreement set for one season.

