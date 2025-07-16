Orlando Pirates deny PSV interest in Mofokeng

Reports had emerged claiming that Orlando Pirates received an offer from PSV for the transfer of Mofokeng. However, the Buccaneers themselves have addressed the speculation.

Details: According to a statement published on their official website, Orlando Pirates confirmed that they have not received any offer regarding this transfer.

The club also reached out to Soccer Laduma, criticizing the outlet for failing to uphold journalistic standards.

Quote: “We would like to officially state that the club has not received such an offer. The claims made in the article are not only false, but also irresponsible and damaging. As a publication with a long-standing presence in South African football, Soccer Laduma should adhere to the highest standards of journalism, grounded in fact, accuracy, and accountability. Unfortunately, in this instance, they have chosen sensationalism over the truth,” the statement read.

Reminder: The 20-year-old, nominated for the PSL Player of the Season award, scored 12 goals and provided 15 assists last season.

Mofokeng was promoted to the Pirates’ senior team in July 2023 from the reserves and has since become a rising star, attracting attention from top European clubs.