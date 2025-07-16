Incredible! PSV makes major offer for Relebohile Mofokeng

A whole new level for the player.

Details: According to Ilanga newspaper, 20-year-old Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng is on the verge of joining Dutch giants PSV.

Reports suggest that PSV are ready to put 100 million rand on the table for Mofokeng, a figure that fully satisfies the Pirates.

At this stage, there is no information regarding the finer details of the negotiations, but it's clear that this is a huge moment for South African football.

The 20-year-old, nominated for PSL Player of the Season, scored 12 goals and provided 15 assists in the past campaign.

Mofokeng joined the Pirates' first team in July 2023 from the reserves and has since become the club's breakout young star, attracting attention from Europe's top teams.

According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €1.2 million.

Reminder: Mofokeng scores, Orlando Pirates draw! Pafos withstand the Buccaneers' onslaught. GOAL VIDEO