Mofokeng scores, Orlando Pirates draw! Pafos withstand the Buccaneers' onslaught. GOAL VIDEO

The second match for Orlando Pirates at their training camp ended in an action-packed draw.



Details: The game was full of excitement. Both teams pressed forward, and Pafos found the net as early as the 7th minute. The Buccaneers kept their composure, seized control of the match, and in one of their attacking moves, Rele Mofokeng beat the keeper—1-1!

In the second half, both sides made several substitutions and searched for a breakthrough, but neither managed to take the lead. The result—a 1-1 draw!



