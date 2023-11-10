One of the leaders of the England national team was injured

The press service of the Tottenham Hotspur club reported unpleasant news about the condition of the team's midfielder James Maddison.

The message indicates that the footballer is forced to miss the upcoming matches of the England national team due to an ankle injury.

“He has been withdrawn from the squad for the 2024 European Championship qualifying games against Malta and North Macedonia in order to remain at the team base and undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the club’s medical staff,” the Spurs press service said.

Let us remember that Maddison moved to Tottenham from Leicester last summer. They paid 46.3 million euros for the young talent.

This season he has played 12 matches in all competitions, scoring three goals and making five assists.

The midfielder’s agreement with the London club runs until the end of June 2028. According to the Internet portal Transfermarkt, his value is now around 70 million euros.