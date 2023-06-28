Tottenham Hotspur sign England midfielder

The press office of Tottenham Hotspur has announced on their official website the transfer of midfielder James Maddison from Leicester City and the England national team.

The London club has paid €46 million for the player. Tottenham Hotspur has signed a contract with the 26-year-old player until the summer of 2028.

Maddison moved to Leicester City from Norwich City in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee of €25 million. He has played a total of 203 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 55 goals and providing 41 assists. Prior to that, he played for Coventry City and Aberdeen. He has made three appearances for the England national team but has yet to score or assist.