One of the heroes. Salah shares photo from Champions League match against Atletico Madrid

Stood out as one of the best on the pitch
Football news Today, 08:13
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Mohamed Salah in the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mosalah / Author unknown

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah delivered another stellar performance for his club, helping secure a crucial Champions League victory. The Egyptian star took to Instagram to post snapshots from the clash against Atletico Madrid.

Salah shared several photos from the match in which he played a decisive role, contributing to two of the team's goals. Mohamed found the back of the net himself and also took a free kick that, after a deflection off Andy Robertson, ricocheted into Jan Oblak's goal.

As a reminder, the game between Liverpool and Atletico ended 3-2 in favor of the English side. The Merseysiders raced to a 2-0 lead, only to see the Spaniards fight back and level the score. The match-winning goal was finally netted by Virgil van Dijk deep into stoppage time.

It's worth noting that Liverpool have now scored late winners in five consecutive matches since the start of the season, showcasing their incredible fighting spirit.

