One of Barcelona's leaders will return to the pitch in the next match

Yesterday, 04:37
Barcelona's goalkeeper, Marc-André ter Stegen, has fully recovered from his back injury and has been training with the team for several days.

As reported by Diario Sport, the German player is set to make his comeback in the upcoming La Liga match against Granada on February 11.

Ter Stegen's last appearance was on November 12th of the previous year, against Alaves (2-1). Following that match, he experienced acute back pain, leading the club to decide that the player required surgery. Since then, Inaki Pena has been guarding Barcelona's goal in Ter Stegen's absence.

In the current season, Ter Stegen has participated in 17 matches, conceding 15 goals.

Barcelona currently holds the third position in La Liga after 23 rounds. Under the leadership of Xavi, the team is trailing the league leaders, Real Madrid, by 8 points.

In the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Barcelona will face Napoli, with the matches scheduled for February 21 and March 12.

