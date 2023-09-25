RU RU NG NG
Main News Oliver Kahn spoke about leaving Bayern

Oliver Kahn spoke about leaving Bayern

Football news Today, 05:48
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Oliver Kahn spoke about leaving Bayern Oliver Kahn spoke about leaving Bayern

According to former Bayern chairman Oliver Kahn, his departure from the club is related to his previous professional career as a goalkeeper.

Kahn noted that when you are associated with one role for a long time, in his case - goalkeeper, it is difficult to change this image in the eyes of people.

“They don't always realize that you have progressed and developed in other areas. They always see him as a goalkeeper,” he said.

Oliver Kahn spent 14 years at Bayern as a player, making 632 appearances, conceding 592 goals and keeping 247 clean sheets. From 2021 to 2023, he served as chairman of the club's board. During his leadership, Bayern became Bundesliga champions twice, reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League twice, won the German Super Cup by beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1, but were also eliminated from the German Cup.

Kahn recently left Bayern and is now being linked with a job in Saudi Arabia.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich
Popular news
Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news Today, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news Today, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news 21 sep 2023, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:15 Luis Enrique has found a new PSG star Football news Today, 06:15 Simeone told how Atletico managed to defeat Real Football news Today, 05:48 Oliver Kahn spoke about leaving Bayern Football news Today, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news Today, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news Today, 04:01 Mac Allister spoke about Liverpool's difficulties in the last match Football news Today, 03:44 Pochettino speaks out about Chelsea's problems Football news Yesterday, 17:05 Atlético beat Real in the Madrid derby Football news Yesterday, 16:41 PSG defeated Marseille Football news Yesterday, 15:53 Manchester United ready to sell Sancho
Sport Predictions
Football Today East Bengal vs Jamshedpur prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Hatayspor vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Nordsjaelland vs Hvidovre prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Panathinaikos vs AEK prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Bohemians vs Shelbourne prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Coventry City vs Huddersfield prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Sporting vs Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football 26 sep 2023 Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on September 26, 2023 Football 26 sep 2023 Sevilla vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on September 26, 2023 Football 26 sep 2023 Chippa United vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on 26 September 2023