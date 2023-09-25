Oliver Kahn spoke about leaving Bayern

According to former Bayern chairman Oliver Kahn, his departure from the club is related to his previous professional career as a goalkeeper.

Kahn noted that when you are associated with one role for a long time, in his case - goalkeeper, it is difficult to change this image in the eyes of people.

“They don't always realize that you have progressed and developed in other areas. They always see him as a goalkeeper,” he said.

Oliver Kahn spent 14 years at Bayern as a player, making 632 appearances, conceding 592 goals and keeping 247 clean sheets. From 2021 to 2023, he served as chairman of the club's board. During his leadership, Bayern became Bundesliga champions twice, reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League twice, won the German Super Cup by beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1, but were also eliminated from the German Cup.

Kahn recently left Bayern and is now being linked with a job in Saudi Arabia.