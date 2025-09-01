Official: Yoane Wissa joins Newcastle from Brentford
Transfer deadline day madness continues!
Football news Today, 17:16Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
In the final moments of the summer transfer window, Newcastle thrilled their fans with yet another signing.
Details: Newcastle have officially announced the transfer of DR Congo international striker Yoane Wissa from Brentford.
The Magpies paid £55 million for Wissa's move. The forward has signed a four-year contract.
Reminder: Earlier today, Newcastle officially sold their top scorer Alexander Isak to Liverpool.