Official: Alexander Isak signs contract with Liverpool

The transfer is complete.

This summer, Liverpool have significantly strengthened their squad, but they didn't stop there and have secured another headline-making signing—Alexander Isak.

Details: Liverpool have officially announced the signing of the Swedish striker. Earlier reports indicated that the Merseysiders will pay 144 million for Isak. The player himself has signed a contract with the Reds until June 2031.

This move has become a record-breaking transfer for the Premier League. In total, Liverpool have spent over 500 million euros this summer.

By the way, in the marquee match of the third round of the Premier League, Liverpool edged out Arsenal at Anfield. This encounter will likely go down in Reds' history thanks to an intriguing new club record.

We have completed the transfer of Alexander Isak from Newcastle United on a long-term contract 🙌🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 1, 2025

Reminder: Liverpool are close to another transfer this summer. The Merseyside club are in final talks over the signing of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.