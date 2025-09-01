RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Official: Alexander Isak signs contract with Liverpool

Official: Alexander Isak signs contract with Liverpool

The transfer is complete.
Football news Today, 16:41
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Official: Alexander Isak signs contract with Liverpool https://x.com/LFC

This summer, Liverpool have significantly strengthened their squad, but they didn't stop there and have secured another headline-making signing—Alexander Isak.

Details: Liverpool have officially announced the signing of the Swedish striker. Earlier reports indicated that the Merseysiders will pay 144 million for Isak. The player himself has signed a contract with the Reds until June 2031.

This move has become a record-breaking transfer for the Premier League. In total, Liverpool have spent over 500 million euros this summer.

By the way, in the marquee match of the third round of the Premier League, Liverpool edged out Arsenal at Anfield. This encounter will likely go down in Reds' history thanks to an intriguing new club record.

Reminder: Liverpool are close to another transfer this summer. The Merseyside club are in final talks over the signing of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
Related Team News
Marc Guehi stays at Crystal Palace. Football news Today, 15:03 Fiasco! Marc Guehi stays at Crystal Palace. Liverpool left empty-handed
Mark Gay in Crystal Palace's squad for the match against Aston Villa Football news Today, 10:46 Transfer boom continues: Marc Guehi moves to Liverpool
Another transfer. Harvey Elliott moves to Aston Villa Football news Today, 08:47 Another transfer. Harvey Elliott moves to Aston Villa
To partner with Woltemade! Newcastle to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford Football news Today, 05:57 To partner with Woltemade! Newcastle to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford
Fantastic numbers. Liverpool's summer transfer spending revealed Football news Today, 02:33 Fantastic numbers. Liverpool's summer transfer spending revealed
BREAKING! Alexander Isak moves to Liverpool for a record fee Football news Today, 01:38 BREAKING! Alexander Isak moves to Liverpool for a record fee
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores