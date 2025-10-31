OFFICIAL: Premier League Confirms Only One Fixture on Boxing Day 2025

A rare occurrence in English football.

The festive period in England is traditionally packed with matches, but this year’s Boxing Day schedule will feature just one game — something that hasn’t happened in decades.

Details: The Premier League has officially confirmed that on December 26, Manchester United will face Newcastle United. It will be the only fixture played on Boxing Day.

The league explained that the decision was dictated by the calendar, noting that it is “bound to it” and must allocate 33 weekend matchdays. Since Boxing Day falls on a Friday in 2025, this adjustment was deemed necessary.

However, the full Boxing Day programme will return in 2026.

According to Opta, the 2025 Boxing Day schedule will be the shortest since 1982 — when no matches were played at all.

