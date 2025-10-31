ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news OFFICIAL: Premier League Confirms Only One Fixture on Boxing Day 2025

OFFICIAL: Premier League Confirms Only One Fixture on Boxing Day 2025

A rare occurrence in English football.
Football news Today, 13:07
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
OFFICIAL: Premier League Confirms Only One Fixture on Boxing Day 2025 Getty Images

The festive period in England is traditionally packed with matches, but this year’s Boxing Day schedule will feature just one game — something that hasn’t happened in decades.

Details: The Premier League has officially confirmed that on December 26, Manchester United will face Newcastle United. It will be the only fixture played on Boxing Day.

The league explained that the decision was dictated by the calendar, noting that it is “bound to it” and must allocate 33 weekend matchdays. Since Boxing Day falls on a Friday in 2025, this adjustment was deemed necessary.

However, the full Boxing Day programme will return in 2026.

According to Opta, the 2025 Boxing Day schedule will be the shortest since 1982 — when no matches were played at all.

Reminder: The Premier League has officially announced the induction of a Belgian winger into its Hall of Fame.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
"We will have less space in this match" - Rúben Amorim shares his expectations ahead of the clash with Nottingham Forest Football news Today, 04:20 "We will have less space in this match" - Rúben Amorim shares his expectations ahead of the clash with Nottingham Forest
Karl Etta Eyong of Levante UD looks on during the LaLiga Football news Today, 04:02 Several English giants begin pursuit of Levante forward Karl Etta Eyong
Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United during the Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Gasperini is not happy! Roma urgently searching for a striker and ready to approach Joshua Zirkzee
Family comes first! Paul Scholes announces retirement from commentary due to his son's illness Football news Yesterday, 10:38 Family comes first! Paul Scholes announces retirement from commentary due to his son's illness
Out since February. Lisandro Martínez returns to full training with the team Football news Yesterday, 08:13 Out since February. Lisandro Martínez returns to full training with the team
Elite Level: Fernandes Leads Europe’s Top Five Leagues in Chances Created Since February 2020 Football news 29 oct 2025, 15:56 Elite Level: Fernandes Leads Europe’s Top Five Leagues in Chances Created Since February 2020
Related Tournament News
Liam Delap of Chelsea reacts after being shown a red card during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round Football news Today, 09:30 "He apologized to everyone" - Enzo Maresca reveals how the club reacted to Delap's red card
Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool reacts during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round Football news Today, 06:49 "I'm satisfied with my team" - Arne Slot comments on four consecutive Premier League defeats
Amorim, Arteta and others – Premier League announces nominees for October Manager of the Month Football news Yesterday, 08:38 Amorim, Arteta and others – Premier League announces nominees for October Manager of the Month
Premier League names eight contenders for October Player of the Month Football news Yesterday, 07:44 Premier League names eight contenders for October Player of the Month
Another Chelsea Legend: Eden Hazard Inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame Football news 29 oct 2025, 11:26 Another Chelsea Legend: Eden Hazard Inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame
Justin Kluivert of AFC Bournemouth celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match Football news 29 oct 2025, 03:06 Problems with the police. Justin Kluivert has his license revoked and is fined
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores