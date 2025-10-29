Another Chelsea Legend: Eden Hazard Inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame

A fitting honour for a great player.

Eden Hazard spent several brilliant years in England playing for Chelsea, becoming a true legend of both the club and the Premier League as a whole.

Details: The Premier League has officially announced that the Belgian winger has been inducted into its Hall of Fame. Hazard himself reacted to the recognition on social media.

Quote: “For a little Belgian boy from Braine-le-Comte who plays just for fun, to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame alongside these incredible players at 34—it’s crazy. Thank you all; see you soon, my friends,” wrote Hazard.

The portrait of a genius. ✨👇 — Premier League (@premierleague) October 29, 2025

Hazard joined Chelsea in June 2012 and played for the club until the summer of 2019. During his time at Stamford Bridge, he won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup, and twice lifted the UEFA Europa League trophy.

