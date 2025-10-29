ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Another Chelsea Legend: Eden Hazard Inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame

Another Chelsea Legend: Eden Hazard Inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame

A fitting honour for a great player.
Football news Today, 11:26
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Another Chelsea Legend: Eden Hazard Inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame Getty Images

Eden Hazard spent several brilliant years in England playing for Chelsea, becoming a true legend of both the club and the Premier League as a whole.

Details: The Premier League has officially announced that the Belgian winger has been inducted into its Hall of Fame. Hazard himself reacted to the recognition on social media.

Quote: “For a little Belgian boy from Braine-le-Comte who plays just for fun, to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame alongside these incredible players at 34—it’s crazy. Thank you all; see you soon, my friends,” wrote Hazard.

Hazard joined Chelsea in June 2012 and played for the club until the summer of 2019. During his time at Stamford Bridge, he won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup, and twice lifted the UEFA Europa League trophy.

Reminder: Ahead of the clash with Wolverhampton, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca also shared updates on the condition and recovery of 22-year-old forward Liam Delap.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
Alejandro Garnacho of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match Football news Today, 07:03 "Garnacho arrived from Manchester United not in top form." - Enzo Maresca shares his impressions of Alejandro Garnacho's performance
Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City want to sign Upamecano Transfer news Yesterday, 17:40 Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City want to sign Upamecano
A new tactic? Maresca comments on whether Chelsea plan to use long throw-ins Football news Yesterday, 13:42 A new tactic? Maresca comments on whether Chelsea plan to use long throw-ins
Liam Delap of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the pre-season friendly match Football news Yesterday, 08:37 "Delap is ready to play tomorrow. But..." - Enzo Maresca comments on Liam Delap's return
Malo Gusto of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 05:50 Time for changes! Juventus set sights on Malo Gusto.
Chelsea still looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department — two options revealed Football news 27 oct 2025, 08:30 Chelsea still looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department — two options revealed
Related Tournament News
Justin Kluivert of AFC Bournemouth celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match Football news Today, 03:06 Problems with the police. Justin Kluivert has his license revoked and is fined
Finally! Rodri rejoins the main squad after a serious injury. The midfielder could return to the pitch as early as the next match Football news 27 oct 2025, 14:47 Finally! Rodri rejoins the main squad after a serious injury. The midfielder could return to the pitch as early as the next match
Despite Amorim's wishes. Ratcliffe blocks Lewandowski's transfer to Manchester United Football news 26 oct 2025, 17:47 Despite Amorim's wishes. Ratcliffe blocks Lewandowski's transfer to Manchester United
Manchester United wants to loan Bellingham, but there's one catch Football news 26 oct 2025, 16:00 Manchester United wants to loan Bellingham, but there's one catch
For the first time since 2021! Liverpool lose four consecutive Premier League matches Football news 25 oct 2025, 17:17 For the first time since 2021! Liverpool lose four consecutive Premier League matches
The referee was substituted at halftime in the Brentford vs Liverpool match. What happened? Football news 25 oct 2025, 16:27 The referee was substituted at halftime in the Brentford vs Liverpool match. What happened?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores