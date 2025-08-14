Official: Marumo Gallants sign former Orlando Pirates player

A new challenge awaits the seasoned midfielder.

Details: Today, the official Marumo Gallants club page on social network X broke the news of the official signing of former Orlando Pirates central midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo.

Reports indicate that Ndlondlo has joined Gallants as a free agent.

Ndlondlo previously played for Marumo Gallants in the 2021/22 season before making the switch to the Pirates.

The new club has already given the player a warm welcome:

"Welcome to the Gallants family. We are delighted to officially announce the return of Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, an attacking midfielder who featured for Marumo Gallants in the 2021-2022 season. Ndlondlo will bring creativity, experience, and attacking flair to strengthen the squad for the upcoming season. He will join the team in training after returning from national duty at the CHAN tournament." - reads the club's statement.

