Official: Hugo Ekitike joins Liverpool

During the summer transfer window, Liverpool shook up the market with the arrivals of Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz. Now, Arne Slot has secured yet another major reinforcement for his squad.

Details: Liverpool have officially announced the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike. The transfer fee and contract details for the Frenchman at Anfield remain undisclosed, but unofficial reports suggest the reigning Premier League champions paid €90 million for the deal, with an additional €5 million in potential bonuses.

We have reached an agreement for the transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike, subject to international clearance 😎 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 23, 2025

Reminder: Ekitike joined Eintracht last summer from PSG on a permanent transfer, and over the course of the season with the Frankfurt side, he played 64 matches, scoring 26 goals and providing 14 assists. Eintracht stand to earn around €75 million from the sale, as the buyout from PSG cost them €16.5 million.