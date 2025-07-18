Bayern set to improve offer to Liverpool for Díaz
Liverpool winger Luis Díaz has emerged as a top target for several elite clubs, and the Reds’ refusal to sell the Colombian doesn’t mean the battle is over.
Details: Insider Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Bayern are preparing to return to Liverpool with an improved offer.
Quote: "As far as I know, he is on Liverpool’s list of potential departures and has a set price tag. Bayern are fully aware of this and are in ongoing negotiations with Liverpool regarding Díaz. They have also had very positive talks with Díaz himself, and our information suggests Bayern have offered him a contract running at least until 2029.
So, at this stage, the most crucial aspect remains reaching an agreement between Bayern and Liverpool. The initial bid was around €67 million, and I am absolutely convinced that Bayern will soon improve this offer. If Bayern can make progress in talks with Liverpool, I am confident a deal for Díaz could happen. Right now, Díaz is the priority, the number one target for the left-wing position."