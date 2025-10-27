Official: Grzegorz Krychowiak announces retirement

The illustrious career of the Polish midfielder has come to an end.

All things come in their own time.

Details: Today, the official page of 35-year-old defensive midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak published an address to fans, announcing that the former Sevilla and PSG player is hanging up his boots.

In his message, Grzegorz declared:

Time for new challenges.

Football has shaped me not only as a player, but above all as a person. I am an experienced footballer, I regret nothing and would change nothing. I accept my career for what it was: filled with moments of joy and success, but also difficult times that taught me a great deal. From the bottom of my heart, I thank the fans who stood by me through highs and lows, every player I had the honor to share the pitch with, and everyone who supported me along this journey. Thank you to my family and beloved wife—without you, none of this would have made sense. Football is worth playing...

Throughout his career, Krychowiak played for numerous clubs, but he is best remembered for his performances with Sevilla, where he won the Europa League twice, as well as with PSG, where he lifted both the French Cup and Super Cup.

See also: Eintracht vs Borussia: Who will advance to the next round of the German Cup?

Krychowiak also earned 100 caps for the Polish national team, scoring 5 goals.

His last club was Cyprus’ Anorthosis, which he joined in September 2024.

Reminder: Almeyda praises Alexis Sánchez’s desire to enjoy the game