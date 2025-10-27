ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Official: Grzegorz Krychowiak announces retirement

Official: Grzegorz Krychowiak announces retirement

The illustrious career of the Polish midfielder has come to an end.
Football news Today, 16:33
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Grzegorz Krychowiak of Poland reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

All things come in their own time.

Details: Today, the official page of 35-year-old defensive midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak published an address to fans, announcing that the former Sevilla and PSG player is hanging up his boots.

In his message, Grzegorz declared:

Time for new challenges.
Football has shaped me not only as a player, but above all as a person.

I am an experienced footballer, I regret nothing and would change nothing. I accept my career for what it was: filled with moments of joy and success, but also difficult times that taught me a great deal.

From the bottom of my heart, I thank the fans who stood by me through highs and lows, every player I had the honor to share the pitch with, and everyone who supported me along this journey.

Thank you to my family and beloved wife—without you, none of this would have made sense.

Football is worth playing...

Throughout his career, Krychowiak played for numerous clubs, but he is best remembered for his performances with Sevilla, where he won the Europa League twice, as well as with PSG, where he lifted both the French Cup and Super Cup.

Krychowiak also earned 100 caps for the Polish national team, scoring 5 goals.

His last club was Cyprus’ Anorthosis, which he joined in September 2024.

Reminder: Almeyda praises Alexis Sánchez’s desire to enjoy the game

Related teams and leagues
Poland Poland Schedule Poland News
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Sevilla Sevilla Schedule Sevilla News Sevilla Transfers
Related Team News
A divine calling! Dani Alves becomes a preacher in an evangelical church Football news Today, 15:55 A divine calling! Dani Alves becomes a preacher in an evangelical church
"Zabarnyi could have avoided the red card" - Ousmane Dembele shares his thoughts on the Ukrainian's sending off Football news 22 oct 2025, 04:42 "Zabarnyi could have avoided the red card" - Ousmane Dembele shares his thoughts on the Ukrainian's sending off
Fantastic comeback! Dembélé scores just three minutes after coming on against Bayer Football news 21 oct 2025, 16:41 Fantastic comeback! Dembélé scores just three minutes after coming on against Bayer
Champions League record! PSG scores the most goals in a single calendar year Football news 21 oct 2025, 15:30 Champions League record! PSG scores more goals in a calendar year than anyone else
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores