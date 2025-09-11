Almeyda Praises Alexis Sánchez’s Desire to Enjoy the Game

According to La Tercera, Sevilla head coach Matías Almeyda spoke highly of Alexis Sánchez, stressing that the Chilean forward brings not just experience but also an undiminished love for football. The Argentine manager pointed out that Sánchez values playing above financial gain and wants to keep the joy alive.

“I played until I was 30, I didn’t want to play anymore and went to the countryside with cows and horses. I went through a big depression, and at 35 I came back to River. It was my best stage as a footballer. I saw things I didn’t see before, solved situations I couldn’t handle before with incredible strength. I notice in Alexis that he wants to enjoy football, not everyone does. Many confuse enjoying with making money,” Almeyda recalled.

The coach made it clear that Sánchez should not be seen as a one-man solution. “If he contributes his experience and background, surely he will add his share. But if we expect Alexis to do the work of an entire team, we will be mistaken. From there, we will behave as a team,” he explained.

Almeyda also emphasized the humility and commitment of the striker. “I like his humility, his willingness to listen. These are players who have already won everything, who don’t need to prove themselves. He wants to play, like when he was a kid. For me, football is that: playing, having fun and wanting to win as if you were still an amateur. That must never die. I see it in him and in César Azpilicueta, who runs the most in training,” he said.

The Argentine coach concluded by praising Sánchez’s choice to join Sevilla despite richer offers elsewhere. “I’m not going to put extra weight on him. He has to participate when it’s his turn. I don’t expect him to solve everything, I want the team to do it. Alexis chose to come here when other clubs were offering him different things. I like this challenge we all want. I am the first to embrace it,” Almeyda concluded.