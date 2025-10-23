ES ES FR FR
Official: Former Manchester City goalkeeper Scott Carson retires

He is already 40 years old
Football news Today, 14:01
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Former Manchester City goalkeeper Scott Carson has officially announced his retirement from professional football.

Carson spent just 107 minutes on the pitch for City, but during that time, he became part of one of the most successful teams of the decade. With the club, he claimed 12 trophies, including the Champions League, four Premier League titles, and several domestic cups.

Throughout his career, the goalkeeper also played for the likes of Liverpool, Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa, West Bromwich, Derby County, and Turkish side Bursaspor.

