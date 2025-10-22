Croatian duo reunion? Milan wants to bring Kovačić back to Serie A
Milan is looking to capitalize on the close friendship between the Croatian national team midfielders to strengthen their squad.
Details: According to Milanliveit, the club’s management is counting on Luka Modrić to help convince Mateo Kovačić to leave Manchester City and make the switch to Milan.
Kovačić, who previously played in Serie A for Inter, could consider a return to Italy if Milan’s project seems ambitious enough. The club sees the midfielder as the perfect reinforcement for the center of the pitch ahead of the coming seasons.
This season, the Croatian has only featured in two matches for the Citizens across all competitions, as he suffered an injury at the end of the previous campaign.
