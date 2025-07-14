Official: Amar Dedić joins Benfica

The transfer has been officially announced.

Details: Today, Benfica's official website and the club's X (formerly Twitter) page published content introducing 22-year-old defender Amar Dedić as the team's newest signing.

It is reported that the player has signed a contract until 2030, with the transfer fee set at 10 million euros.

"I will give my all and do everything I can to win matches and titles for you," Dedić said in an exclusive interview with BTV.

