NPFL: Wikki Coach Abdu Maikaba Delighted With Vital Point in Draw Against Barau FC

Football news Today, 04:52
Wikki Tourists head coach Abdu Maikaba has expressed satisfaction after his side battled to earn a valuable point in their draw against Barau FC in the ongoing league campaign.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Maikaba emphasized the importance of securing a point on the road, describing it as a significant step in their pursuit of a strong finish this season.

“It was important we were able to grab a point, which means a lot as far as the league is concerned. We’ll keep improving, strategize better, and ensure we perform even stronger in coming games,”
said the experienced tactician.

The clash between Wikki Tourists and Barau FC was a tightly contested affair, with both sides creating clear chances but failing to find the decisive goal. Wikki’s defense stood firm against persistent pressure from Barau, while the Bauchi-based team also came close to stealing all three points late in the game.

