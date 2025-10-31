Barau FC Technical Adviser Ladan Bosso Reacts to Slow NPFL 2025 Start Ahead of Home Clash with Wikki Tourist

Barau FC Technical Adviser Ladan Bosso has addressed the club’s slow start to the 2025 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season, urging fans to remain patient as the team adapts to the top-flight competition.

In an exclusive Ladan Bosso interview with the club’s media team, when asked if the team cannot maintain a winning streak, he highlighted the importance of blending experienced players with emerging talent, stressing that the current squad is built to grow stronger over time.

Bosso explained. “We are working with players that are just coming up. We retained almost all the players that secured promotion for Barau FC, and they will need time to blend with the NPFL.”

Bosso also drew comparisons to his previous experience with Bayelsa United, where the team had a slow start but eventually climbed the league table.

“Like my experience with Bayelsa United, as of week 18 we are second to last in the log, but when we get blended and get it right, the team plays about 11 matches unbeaten. The quality of players here is even better than the ones I had at Bayelsa United,” he added.

Barau fans will now hope the team can overcome initial setbacks and make a strong impact in the 2025 NPFL season. The team faces a crucial opportunity to turn their form around in their next game against Wikki Tourist at home on Sunday, November 2, 2025.