NPFL Matchday 11: Abia Warriors, Rivers United, and Ikorodu City Shine with Key Wins
Football news Today, 16:23Oyebade Oluwafemi Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Round 11 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) was packed with excitement, action, and a total of 19 goals across the fixtures. Abia Warriors stood out by securing the only away victory of the day, defeating Niger Tornadoes 2-1 in Minna.
Rivers United also made a mark with a narrow 1-0 win over Nasarawa United at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, thanks to a decisive strike from Timothy Zachariah. Ikorodu City impressed at home, beating Kun Khalifat 2-0, while Shooting Stars and Katsina United played out a 1-1 draw. Meanwhile, El-Kanemi Warriors were held to a goalless stalemate by Rangers in Maiduguri.
Here’s a full look at the results from NPFL Matchday 11.
- Bendel 1-1 Warri Wolves
- Kwara United 3-1 Remo Stars
- Bayelsa United 2-1 Plateau United
- Barau 0-0 Wikki Tourist
- El Kanemi 0-0 Rangers International
- Enyimba 2-0 Kano Pillars
- Ikorodu City 2-0 Kun Khalifa
- Niger Tornadoes 1-2 Abia Warriors
- Rivers United 1-0 Nassarawa United
- Shooting 1-1 Katsina United