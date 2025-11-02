NPFL Matchday 11: Abia Warriors, Rivers United, and Ikorodu City Shine with Key Wins

Round 11 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) was packed with excitement, action, and a total of 19 goals across the fixtures. Abia Warriors stood out by securing the only away victory of the day, defeating Niger Tornadoes 2-1 in Minna.

Rivers United also made a mark with a narrow 1-0 win over Nasarawa United at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, thanks to a decisive strike from Timothy Zachariah. Ikorodu City impressed at home, beating Kun Khalifat 2-0, while Shooting Stars and Katsina United played out a 1-1 draw. Meanwhile, El-Kanemi Warriors were held to a goalless stalemate by Rangers in Maiduguri.

Here’s a full look at the results from NPFL Matchday 11.