ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news NPFL Matchday 11: Abia Warriors, Rivers United, and Ikorodu City Shine with Key Wins

NPFL Matchday 11: Abia Warriors, Rivers United, and Ikorodu City Shine with Key Wins

Football news Today, 16:23
Oyebade Oluwafemi Oyebade Oluwafemi Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
NPFL Matchday 11: Abia Warriors, Rivers United, and Ikorodu City Shine with Key Wins NPFL Matchday 11: Abia Warriors, Rivers United, and Ikorodu City Shine with Key Wins

Round 11 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) was packed with excitement, action, and a total of 19 goals across the fixtures. Abia Warriors stood out by securing the only away victory of the day, defeating Niger Tornadoes 2-1 in Minna.

Rivers United also made a mark with a narrow 1-0 win over Nasarawa United at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, thanks to a decisive strike from Timothy Zachariah. Ikorodu City impressed at home, beating Kun Khalifat 2-0, while Shooting Stars and Katsina United played out a 1-1 draw. Meanwhile, El-Kanemi Warriors were held to a goalless stalemate by Rangers in Maiduguri.

Here’s a full look at the results from NPFL Matchday 11.

  • Bendel 1-1 Warri Wolves
  • Kwara United 3-1 Remo Stars
  • Bayelsa United 2-1 Plateau United
  • Barau 0-0 Wikki Tourist
  • El Kanemi 0-0 Rangers International
  • Enyimba 2-0 Kano Pillars
  • Ikorodu City 2-0 Kun Khalifa
  • Niger Tornadoes 1-2 Abia Warriors
  • Rivers United 1-0 Nassarawa United
  • Shooting 1-1 Katsina United
Related teams and leagues
Abia Warriors Abia Warriors Schedule Abia Warriors News Abia Warriors Transfers
Enyimba Enyimba Schedule Enyimba News Enyimba Transfers
Kano Pillars Kano Pillars Schedule Kano Pillars News Kano Pillars Transfers
Kwara United Kwara United Schedule Kwara United News Kwara United Transfers
Nasarawa United Nasarawa United Schedule Nasarawa United News
Plateau United Plateau United Schedule Plateau United News Plateau United Transfers
Remo Stars Remo Stars Schedule Remo Stars News Remo Stars Transfers
Rivers United FC Rivers United FC Schedule Rivers United FC News Rivers United FC Transfers
Shooting Stars Shooting Stars Schedule Shooting Stars News Shooting Stars Transfers
Wikki Tourist Wikki Tourist Schedule Wikki Tourist News
NPFL Nigeria NPFL Nigeria Table NPFL Nigeria Fixtures NPFL Nigeria Predictions
Related Team News
NPFL: Kwara United Coach Ashifat Suleiman Hails Team’s Determination and Discipline After 3–1 Win Over Remo Stars Football news Today, 14:17 NPFL: Kwara United Coach Ashifat Suleiman Hails Team’s Determination and Discipline After 3–1 Win Over Remo Stars
Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL): Niger Tornadoes vs Abia Warriors FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Football news Today, 06:19 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL): Niger Tornadoes vs Abia Warriors FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds
Kwara United Football news Yesterday, 04:10 Kwara United vs Remo Stars. H2H, lineups and match prediction — November 1, 2025
NPFL Boss Gbenga Elegbeleye Hails Rivers United for Keeping Nigeria on CAF Interclub CAF Competitions Football news 31 oct 2025, 08:44 NPFL Boss Gbenga Elegbeleye Hails Rivers United for Keeping Nigeria on CAF Interclub CAF Competitions
Barau FC Technical Adviser Ladan Bosso Reacts to Slow NPFL 2025 Start Ahead of Home Clash with Wikki Tourist Football news 31 oct 2025, 08:03 Barau FC Technical Adviser Ladan Bosso Reacts to Slow NPFL 2025 Start Ahead of Home Clash with Wikki Tourist
NPFL: Enyimba International FC Gives Coach Stanley Eguma Two Matches to Revive Team’s Form Football news 27 oct 2025, 14:45 NPFL: Enyimba International FC Gives Coach Stanley Eguma Two Matches to Revive Team’s Form
Related Tournament News
NPFL: Benue State Government Appoints Interim Management Committee for Lobi Stars FC Football news 30 oct 2025, 06:35 NPFL: Benue State Government Appoints Interim Management Committee for Lobi Stars FC
Remo Stars Midfielder Tochukwu Michael Completes Permanent Move to Wolfsberger AC in Austrian Bundesliga Football news 24 oct 2025, 12:20 Remo Stars Midfielder Tochukwu Michael Completes Permanent Move to Wolfsberger AC in Austrian Bundesliga
NPFL: Akwa United FC Signs ₦200 Million Sponsorship Deal with Ibom Air as Official Sponsor Football news 23 oct 2025, 12:41 NPFL: Akwa United FC Signs ₦200 Million Sponsorship Deal with Ibom Air as Official Sponsor
NPFL: Kwara United Appoints Ashifat Sulaiman as New Technical Adviser Until 2026 Football news 22 oct 2025, 23:17 NPFL: Kwara United Appoints Ashifat Sulaiman as New Technical Adviser Until 2026
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores