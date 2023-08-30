Nottingham Forest reach deal for Portuguese striker from Arsenal

Defender of London's Arsenal, Nuno Tavares, will move to Nottingham Forest, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, Nottingham Forest has reached an agreement to loan the player for one year. The club will pay around 1.2 million euros for the player's loan. In the summer of 2024, Nottingham Forest will have a priority option to sign the Portuguese player permanently for 14 million euros.

The 23-year-old Tavares has been playing for Arsenal since the summer of 2021. He joined the English club from Lisbon's Benfica. The transfer fee was eight million euros. He has played a total of 28 matches for the Gunners in all competitions, scored one goal, and provided two assists. In the previous season, Tavares played on loan for Marseille, where he played 39 matches in all competitions and scored six goals. His contract with Arsenal is valid until the summer of 2025.

From 2021 to 2023, Tavares played for the Portuguese youth national team. He has played 16 matches for the Portuguese team, scored one goal, provided four assists, and received one yellow card.