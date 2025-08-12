Nottingham Forest close to signing Manchester City wonderkid

Everything could be decided as soon as this week.

Details: According to journalist Paul Taylor, 22-year-old Manchester City attacking midfielder James McAtee is set to become a Nottingham Forest player in the near future.

At the moment, the clubs are discussing the terms of the deal: Nottingham are pushing for a permanent transfer, while City are leaning towards a loan with an option to buy. Negotiations are ongoing.

McAtee is a City academy graduate who has already had two loan spells at Sheffield United, but now a full transfer appears to be on the cards.

James has made 34 appearances for City's first team, scoring 7 goals. He featured most regularly for Sheffield United, racking up 75 games, 14 goals and 8 assists.

According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €20 million, and his current contract with City runs until the summer of 2026.

