Official: Dan Ndoye joins Nottingham Forest

Details: Today on social media platform X, Nottingham Forest's press service officially announced the signing of 24-year-old Swiss national team right winger Dan Ndoye.

It is reported that the contract is valid until 2030, with a transfer fee of 42 million euros. There is also a bonus system in place that could see Bologna earn an additional 6 million euros.

Ndoye joined Bologna in the summer of 2023 from Basel for 17 million euros. Since then, he has played 75 matches for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing 8 assists.

