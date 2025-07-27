Amid Tottenham interest, Gibbs-White signs new contract with Nottingham

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has signed a new three-year deal with the club, making it clear he wants to stay put. This move comes as a surprising twist amid strong interest from Tottenham, who, according to the BBC, were reportedly ready to trigger a £60 million release clause in his contract.

Forest were deeply unhappy with the London club's actions. The club's management even considered legal action, suspecting a breach of confidentiality after Tottenham allegedly attempted to approach the player without official permission. Nottingham officials stressed that they had not authorized the Spurs to begin talks with Gibbs-White, which is a violation of Premier League regulations.

Despite all the speculation, the 25-year-old midfielder kept training with the squad and even featured in friendly matches against Monaco and Fulham. The club announced the new contract as a "record-breaking deal," while Gibbs-White himself emphasized that he feels at home at Forest and is inspired by owner Evangelos Marinakis’s ambitions.