Nothing lasts forever! Konstantinos Tsimikas leaves Liverpool
The Greek defender is no longer part of the Reds' plans.
Football news Today, 01:47Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The player spent 5 years at the club.
Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, 29-year-old Liverpool defender Konstantinos Tsimikas will soon leave the club.
It is reported that the contract will be terminated by mutual consent, even though it still has two years remaining.
One possible destination for Tsimikas is Nottingham Forest, who are showing strong interest in the Greek defender.
Konstantinos Tsimikas joined Liverpool from Olympiacos in 2020 for €13 million. Throughout his time at the club, he made 115 appearances and provided 18 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is €18 million.
Reminder: Carragher highlighted Liverpool's main problem ahead of the new season
