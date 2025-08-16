RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news Not needed by Tudor. Nico González set to join Atlético

Not needed by Tudor. Nico González set to join Atlético

The Argentine winger may continue his career in Spain
Transfer news Today, 05:17
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Nico Gonzalez warms up before the match Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Juventus continues to trim its wage bill and optimize the squad. The team's winger, Nico González, could be the next to leave.

Details: According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Argentine winger of the Bianconeri, Nico González, may continue his career in Spain. Atlético Madrid are showing strong interest in the Argentine and would welcome him to their ranks. The source claims that Los Colchoneros are ready to offer €30 million for the winger. González himself is also open to the move, as he is dissatisfied with his limited playing time at Juventus.

Interesting fact: Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips 17 Аugust 2025

Nico González joined Juventus last season from Fiorentina, with the club paying €35 million for his transfer. In the 2024/25 season, González made 38 appearances (2,375 minutes), scoring five goals and providing four assists. Transfermarkt currently values the player at €24 million.

See also: Atletico Madrid wants to sign Takefusa Kubo

Related teams and leagues
Juventus Juventus Schedule Juventus News Juventus Transfers
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid Schedule Atletico Madrid News Atletico Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Randal Kolo Muani celebrates goal in an original way Transfer news Today, 02:02 Only Juventus. Randal Kolo Muani agrees contract with the club. Now it's PSG's turn
Takefushi Kubo in the Real Sociedad squad Football news Yesterday, 01:58 Atletico Madrid wants to sign Takefusa Kubo
Lamine Yamal vs Killian Mbappe in El Clasico Football news 14 aug 2025, 12:56 Supercomputer predicts the winner of the 2024/25 La Liga season
Niklas Süle at Borussia Dortmund training session Football news 11 aug 2025, 14:44 A major blow! Niklas Süle to miss the start of the season for Borussia
Football news 11 aug 2025, 11:16 Official: Atlético Madrid strengthen squad with European champion Raspadori
After 8 years. UEFA selects stadium for 2027 Champions League final Football news 09 aug 2025, 16:57 After 8 years. UEFA selects stadium for 2027 Champions League final
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores