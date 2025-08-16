Not needed by Tudor. Nico González set to join Atlético

Juventus continues to trim its wage bill and optimize the squad. The team's winger, Nico González, could be the next to leave.

Details: According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Argentine winger of the Bianconeri, Nico González, may continue his career in Spain. Atlético Madrid are showing strong interest in the Argentine and would welcome him to their ranks. The source claims that Los Colchoneros are ready to offer €30 million for the winger. González himself is also open to the move, as he is dissatisfied with his limited playing time at Juventus.

Nico González joined Juventus last season from Fiorentina, with the club paying €35 million for his transfer. In the 2024/25 season, González made 38 appearances (2,375 minutes), scoring five goals and providing four assists. Transfermarkt currently values the player at €24 million.

