Atletico Madrid wants to sign Takefusa Kubo

A substantial offer is on the table.
Football news Today, 01:58
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Takefushi Kubo in the Real Sociedad squad Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

The deal could be finalized in the near future.

Details: According to the reputable portal Marca, Atletico Madrid has submitted an offer to Real Sociedad for the 24-year-old Japanese national team winger Takefusa Kubo.

It is reported that Los Colchoneros are ready to shell out around €60 million for Kubo, and the player himself is open to joining Simeone's squad, considering this move a definite step up in his career.

If the transfer does go through, half of the amount paid by Atletico will also go to Real Madrid, as stipulated in the agreement between Sociedad and Los Blancos.

Kubo joined Real Sociedad in 2022 for €7 million from Real Madrid. Since then, he has featured in 137 matches, netting 23 goals and providing 18 assists. His current contract with the club runs until 2029, and his market value is estimated at €30 million by Transfermarkt.

