Official: Atlético Madrid strengthen squad with European champion Raspadori

During the summer transfer window, Atlético Madrid focused mainly on bolstering their defense, but Diego Simeone is set to receive a new addition up front as well.

Details: The Colchoneros' press service has announced the signing of Napoli striker Giacomo Raspadori. After successfully passing his medical, the Italy international forward put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Madrid club.

The transfer fee remains undisclosed, but Transfermarkt reports a figure of €22 million. Raspadori's personal terms in the Spanish capital have not been revealed, aside from the contract length.

Reminder: Raspadori moved to Napoli from Sassuolo in the summer of 2022. It was with the Italian national team in the summer of 2021 that the forward became a European champion. Initially, he joined Napoli on loan, before the Partenopei made his move permanent in the summer of 2023 for €28 million. Raspadori made 109 appearances for Napoli, scoring 18 goals and providing 10 assists.