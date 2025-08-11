RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Official: Atlético Madrid strengthen squad with European champion Raspadori

Official: Atlético Madrid strengthen squad with European champion Raspadori

A major signing for Simeone.
Football news Today, 11:16
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
x.com/Atleti

During the summer transfer window, Atlético Madrid focused mainly on bolstering their defense, but Diego Simeone is set to receive a new addition up front as well.

Details: The Colchoneros' press service has announced the signing of Napoli striker Giacomo Raspadori. After successfully passing his medical, the Italy international forward put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Madrid club.

The transfer fee remains undisclosed, but Transfermarkt reports a figure of €22 million. Raspadori's personal terms in the Spanish capital have not been revealed, aside from the contract length.

Reminder: Raspadori moved to Napoli from Sassuolo in the summer of 2022. It was with the Italian national team in the summer of 2021 that the forward became a European champion. Initially, he joined Napoli on loan, before the Partenopei made his move permanent in the summer of 2023 for €28 million. Raspadori made 109 appearances for Napoli, scoring 18 goals and providing 10 assists.

Related teams and leagues
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid Schedule Atletico Madrid News Atletico Madrid Transfers
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli Schedule SSC Napoli News SSC Napoli Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores