Not meant to be! Real Madrid turn down Van Dijk, who wanted to join the Galacticos

The experienced Dutch defender was eager to bolster the Galacticos' ranks.
Football news Today, 05:51
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

Madrid quickly distanced themselves from the idea.

Details: According to the reputable portal AS, 34-year-old Liverpool and Netherlands center-back Virgil van Dijk was very keen to make the move to Real Madrid. He even instructed his agents to contact the Madrid club's management to assess the likelihood of a transfer.

Reports say that Real Madrid immediately rejected the proposal, declining to even enter into negotiations.

Van Dijk held out hope until the last moment that he could move to the Bernabéu, which is why he delayed signing a new contract with Liverpool—eventually putting pen to paper only in mid-April this year.

It is believed that Real turned down Van Dijk because they had already settled on Dean Huijsen, who is much younger than the Dutchman.

It is also reported that Virgil received highly lucrative financial offers from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal, but he rejected them, opting to stay at Anfield.

Van Dijk's current contract with Liverpool runs until 2027, and his transfer value is estimated at 23 million euros by Transfermarkt.

This season, Van Dijk has played 14 matches for the Reds, scoring 2 goals.

