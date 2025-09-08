Norway coach does not consider Haaland's injury serious
There was an unfortunate incident in the Norway national team camp involving Manchester City striker Erling Haaland: he hit his face on the team bus door, which resulted in facial injuries and a visit to the doctor. Norway head coach Ståle Solbakken spoke about his player's condition.
Details: The head coach said that Haaland got off lightly, as the situation could have ended much worse. The striker even had to see a dentist, but ultimately everything turned out fine, and there is no reason for the Manchester City forward to miss the match against Moldova.
Quote: "We should be happy that everything ended well, because the situation really could have turned out badly. He needed a few stitches to stop the bleeding.
It seems he even visited the dentist. But there’s no reason to worry about the match or anything like that," Solbakken told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.