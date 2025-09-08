Several stitches required. Erling Haaland hit by team bus door
Norway’s national team is preparing for their World Cup qualifier against Moldova, but ahead of the match an unfortunate incident occurred involving Haaland.
Details: As the striker himself revealed on Instagram, he struck his face on the team bus door. He was taken to hospital, where doctors put in several stitches near his lip.
Quote: “The bus door just hit me. Got three stitches. Actually looks pretty good,” wrote Erling Haaland.
The match between Norway and Moldova will take place on Tuesday, September 9, kicking off at 20:45 CET. Norway currently sit top of their group with 12 points from four matches.
Reminder: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has bid farewell to Ederson, who made a transfer deadline day move to Fenerbahce. Haaland shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram page to mark the occasion.