Several stitches required. Erling Haaland hit by team bus door

Tough luck for the Norwegian star.

Norway’s national team is preparing for their World Cup qualifier against Moldova, but ahead of the match an unfortunate incident occurred involving Haaland.

Details: As the striker himself revealed on Instagram, he struck his face on the team bus door. He was taken to hospital, where doctors put in several stitches near his lip.

Quote: “The bus door just hit me. Got three stitches. Actually looks pretty good,” wrote Erling Haaland.

Erling Haaland has been hit in the face by a bus door. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/jTYMP8G0zP — mcfc lads (@mcfc_lads) September 7, 2025

The match between Norway and Moldova will take place on Tuesday, September 9, kicking off at 20:45 CET. Norway currently sit top of their group with 12 points from four matches.

