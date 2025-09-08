RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Several stitches required. Erling Haaland hit by team bus door

Several stitches required. Erling Haaland hit by team bus door

Tough luck for the Norwegian star.
Football news Today, 02:42
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Several stitches required. Erling Haaland hit by team bus door Getty Images

Norway’s national team is preparing for their World Cup qualifier against Moldova, but ahead of the match an unfortunate incident occurred involving Haaland.

Details: As the striker himself revealed on Instagram, he struck his face on the team bus door. He was taken to hospital, where doctors put in several stitches near his lip.

Quote: “The bus door just hit me. Got three stitches. Actually looks pretty good,” wrote Erling Haaland.

The match between Norway and Moldova will take place on Tuesday, September 9, kicking off at 20:45 CET. Norway currently sit top of their group with 12 points from four matches.

Reminder: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has bid farewell to Ederson, who made a transfer deadline day move to Fenerbahce. Haaland shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram page to mark the occasion.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Norway Norway Schedule Norway News
Related Team News
Родри Football news Yesterday, 12:27 Rodri names his possible successor for the Ballon d'Or: Yamal or Dembélé?
Erling Haaland with goalkeeper Ederson Football news 06 sep 2025, 10:57 “An absolute legend.” Haaland bids heartfelt farewell to Ederson after Manchester City exit
Erling Haaland and Ilkay Gundogan celebrate scoring a goal Football news 06 sep 2025, 07:20 Erling Haaland bids farewell to Ilkay Gundogan after his transfer to Galatasaray
Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland at Manchester City Football news 06 sep 2025, 05:09 "Wishing you all the best!" Haaland bids farewell to Akanji as he joins Inter Milan
Norway national team coach outraged by... ball boys. What's the issue? Football news 05 sep 2025, 10:55 Norway national team coach outraged by... ball boys. What's the issue?
Haaland in the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Finland Football news 05 sep 2025, 03:47 "Thank you, Oslo." Erling Haaland reacts to Norway's victory over Finland
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores