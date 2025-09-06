“An absolute legend.” Haaland bids heartfelt farewell to Ederson after Manchester City exit

Thanked him for the assists

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has bid farewell to Ederson, who made a transfer deadline day move to Fenerbahce. Haaland shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram page to mark the occasion.

Haaland posted photos with Ederson, captioning them with the farewell message: “An absolute legend @ederson93! Thank you for everything, especially the assists 👍🏻 (your emoji, always 😂).”

It's worth noting that the Brazilian goalkeeper joined Manchester City from Benfica in 2017 for a transfer fee of €40 million. Over eight years at the club, Ederson played 372 matches across all competitions, conceding 311 goals and keeping 168 clean sheets. With City, he won the Premier League six times and lifted the 2023 Champions League trophy.

It's also important to highlight that Ederson leads all goalkeepers in the top five European leagues for most assists provided since the 2015/16 season. During his time at Manchester City, he tallied seven assists.