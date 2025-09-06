RU RU ES ES FR FR
Erling Haaland bids farewell to Ilkay Gundogan after his transfer to Galatasaray

Wished him all the best
Football news Today, 07:20
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Erling Haaland and Ilkay Gundogan celebrate scoring a goal Photo: https://www.instagram.com/erling / Author unknown

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has said goodbye to Ilkay Gundogan, who has completed a move to Turkish side Galatasaray. The Norwegian striker posted an emotional message on his Instagram page.

Haaland shared photos with Gundogan in the Citizens’ kit, adding the caption: “Always leading by example, a true inspiration. Wishing you the very best ahead, Gundo! 🙏🏻 @ilkayguendogan”.

It’s worth noting that Gundogan joined Galatasaray as a free agent, signing a two-year contract with the Turkish club.

Recall that the German midfielder spent eight years at Manchester City after arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2016. He also played the 2023/24 season with Barcelona.

During his time at City, Gundogan made 358 appearances in all competitions, scoring 65 goals and providing 47 assists. With the Citizens, he won the Premier League title five times and lifted the Champions League trophy once.

