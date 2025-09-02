RU RU ES ES FR FR
Official: Galatasaray announces the signing of Ilkay Gundogan

A new reinforcement in the midfield.
Football news Today, 14:44
Galatasaray keeps strengthening its squad with high-caliber players and has now secured another transfer from a top club.

Details: The Turkish giants have officially announced the transfer of Ilkay Gundogan. His contract runs until the summer of 2027. For the 2025-2026 season, he will earn €4,500,000, and for the 2026-2027 season, another €4,500,000 as guaranteed annual compensation.

Last season, Gundogan played 54 matches for City, scoring 5 goals and providing 8 assists. His current contract with City was set to run until 2026.

Inter has also announced the official acquisition of 30-year-old Manchester City center-back Manuel Akanji. The deal is reported to be a one-year loan worth €1 million.

Reminder: Manchester City has officially announced the signing of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from PSG. The Italian shot-stopper has signed a five-year contract with Man City.

