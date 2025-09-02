Ederson replacement! Donnarumma becomes Manchester City's new goalkeeper

Major boost for Guardiola's squad

The final day of the summer transfer window delivered another blockbuster move.

Details: Manchester City have officially announced the signing of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from PSG.

The Italian shot-stopper has penned a five-year deal with Man City, with the transfer fee reported to be around €35 million.

Donnarumma will take over between the sticks for Pep Guardiola's side, replacing Ederson, who is set to join Fenerbahçe.

Donnarumma will have to battle for a starting spot with James Trafford, who arrived from Burnley this summer and started the first three matches of the season.

We're delighted to confirm the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/TKwXVTRGCz — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 2, 2025

