Nomvethe says Broos was wrong

Nomvethe says Broos was wrong

Kaizer Chiefs legend Siyabonga Nomvethe disagrees with Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos
Football news Today, 00:47
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Nomvethe says Broos was wrong Gavin Barker/ BackpagePix

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Siyabonga Nomvethe has disagreed with Hugo Broos after the Belgian slammed Amakhosi.

Soon after naming his Bafana squad to face Zimbabwe and Rwanda in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers this week, Broos was asked to share his thoughts on Chiefs after not naming a single player from Naturena in his list.

The outspoken Belgian simply said Chiefs were not good enough.

“I disagree with Broos when he claims that Chiefs didn’t have a good performance against AmaZulu," Nomvethe told KickOff. "In all their matches this season, Chiefs have played well."

“We're not talking about a team that can’t even reach the goalposts. Chiefs are creating chances in every game; they just need to be more clinical in finishing them.

“Every Chiefs player has been outstanding so far," the legend added.

Bafana will face Zimbabwe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday at 18:00 and then Rwanda next Tuesday at 18:00 at the Mbombela Stadium.

