No time to miss Zabarnyi: Bafodé Diakité is Bournemouth’s new signing

The deal has been made official.

Details: On the official X page of English side Bournemouth, the club announced the signing of 24-year-old French Lille midfielder Bafodé Diakité.

It is reported that the transfer fee amounts to €35 million, with additional performance-related bonuses set to be paid to the French club at the end of the season.

Diakité has already selected his squad number—he will wear number 18.

Last season, Diakité made 48 appearances for Lille, scoring 4 goals and providing 1 assist, establishing himself as one of the team's key leaders.

According to Transfermarkt, the Frenchman is valued at €28 million.

Bafodé Diakité.



Our new centre-back 😍 pic.twitter.com/a6D7TuiQgb — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 13, 2025

Reminder: Replacement for Zabarnyi. Koni De Winter could also join Bournemouth